Man dies following collision near Kinawley

THE PSNI have confirmed that a man in his 50s has died following a single vehicle collision on the Moher Road, near Kinawley, Co Fermanagh.

The collision, located not far from the Cavan border was reported last night (April 3) shortly after 11.30pm. The man died at the scene after the VW Golf he was driving veered across the road after losing control.

Police in Northern Ireland are seeking witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Moher Road around the time of the collision.

It is understood the man who died is from the republic of Ireland.