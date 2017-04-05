Grandfather and granddaughter pass away on the same day

There is shock and sadness in the Aughavas area following the news that a grandfather and granddaughter both died on Monday, April 3.



Hugh Gallagher, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone and formerly of Falcarragh, Co. Donegal passed away on Monday at his daughter and son-in-law's residence Kathleen and Ben Kilgannon, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone after a short illness.

On the same day, Hugh's granddaughter Suzanne Kilgannon, Aughavas - daughter of Kathleen and Ben, passed away suddenly.

The community is rallying around the family as they come to terms with the two deaths.



The remains of both Hugh and Suzanne will be reposing at the residence Mr & Mrs Kilgannon at Aughakiltubrid, Cloone today, Wednesday April 5 from 2.30pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, April 6 at St. Mary's Church, Cloone for 12 noon.

Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

May the Rest In Peace.