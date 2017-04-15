Ballinamore pianist selected as finalist for Trench Award

Brian Flanagan from Ballinamore has been selected as one of the six finalists for the Trench Award 2017 at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on May 28.



The Trench Award is a bursary which assists young singers and musicians who are pursuing a career in professional performance in the field of classical music.

The pianist from Ballinamore will perform a 15 minute programme at the special gala concert at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Sunday, May 28.



At this event the bursary will be awarded by a prestigious selection panel.

Those who have reached this final are either in their degree year, studying for their masters, or in Opera Studios abroad.

Tickets on (057) 91 22911.