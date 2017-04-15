Ballinamore pianist selected as finalist for Trench Award
Brian Flanagan, Ballinamore
Brian Flanagan from Ballinamore has been selected as one of the six finalists for the Trench Award 2017 at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on May 28.
The Trench Award is a bursary which assists young singers and musicians who are pursuing a career in professional performance in the field of classical music.
The pianist from Ballinamore will perform a 15 minute programme at the special gala concert at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Sunday, May 28.
At this event the bursary will be awarded by a prestigious selection panel.
Those who have reached this final are either in their degree year, studying for their masters, or in Opera Studios abroad.
Tickets on (057) 91 22911.
