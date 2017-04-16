Attractive Carrick and Dromod properties

St. Marys Close, Carrick-on-Shannon – Guide Price €199,950

Fantastic investment opportunity to participate in Carrick-on-Shannon\'s booming weekend trade.

A superbly located property trading successfully as a guest house for decades and which now concentrates on the short lets market.

St. Mary\'s Close is the most central & prominent location in the heart of Carrick-on-Shannon, just a stones throw away from the Town Centre.

The rooms are generally bright and well maintained

Accommodation includes nine bedrooms, seven with en-suites and 3 separate bathrooms. There is a pleasant breakfast room with kitchen off plus a lounge at the front of the property.

External laundry room plumbed for washer/dryer and boiler room plumber for washing machine.

No.2 Fan Na Greine, Boffin Avenue, Dromod - €142,500

Fan na Geine is an affordable, well-constructed 4 bedroom semi-detached house, enjoying an excellent location in the centre of Dromod village. This home has been impeccably maintained and is ready for immediate occupation forms part of an established, family orientated residential scheme.

Dromod is a multiple, award winner in the annual Tidy Towns competition with a most active, local community.

Please call Farrell Property Group for any queries on 071 96 20976.

Farrell Property Group is reporting very strong , domestic buyer enquiries for starter and mid-market homes in the Carrick, Leitrim Village & Dromod area.

Indeed, some of their recent instructions have sold for in excess of the original guide price particularly when these homes are well presented and maintained. Good quality homes are attracting active bidding and short transaction periods.