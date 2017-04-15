Two men airlifted to hospital following explosion in Leitrim

Two men were airlifted to the burns unit at St James' Hospital yesterday evening following a minor explosion in Ballinamore.

The men were carrying out repairs to a boat at around 5.15pm at Riversdale when the accident occurred.

Both received burns and were airlifted to hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The source of the minor explosion on the boat has yet to be established but gardai are not investigating.

The Health and Safety Authority have been informed of the accident.