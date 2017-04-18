Information evening on funding for school safety measures, playgrounds and community infrastruture

Leitrim County Council are holding an information event in the Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo this evening outlining funding opportunities for school and community safety measures and play areas.

The event will start at 7.30pm and will cover CLÁR funding in the following areas:

Measure 1: Support for Schools/Community Safety Measures

Measure 2: Play Areas

Measure 3: Targeted Community Infrastructure Needs

The evening will also cover the Communities Facilities Scheme 2017 and will touch on any other potential funding opportunities.

Information on all funding is available on www.leitrimlcdc.ie

Those interested are asked to register to attend with the Economic Development Unit of Leitrim County Council on email to: mreynolds@leitrimcoco.ie or via phone on (071) 9650400 Ext. 526.