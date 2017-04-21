Win a 7.5 inch tablet courtesy of King and Moffatt Electrical

5th and 6th class pupils around the county are being invited to take part in a special poster competition with the chance to win a 7.5 inch personal tablet sponsored by King and Moffatt Electrical, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The competition has been organised as part of the Leitrim's Health Is Wealth Seminar on May 3 in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Co Leitrim 5th and 6th class pupils are asked to design a poster in either A4 or A3 size, answering one simple question: What is important for your health and wellbeing?

It could be playing sport with your local team. It might be talking with your friends or maybe doing something to highlight bullying in your school. It might even be talking a walk or maybe eating healthy foods - the choice is yours.



Once completed just write your name, class and school on the reverse of the poster and drop the finished artwork into the Leitrim Observer offices in Carrick-on-Shannon or post to Leitrim Observer, 3 Hartley Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

All entries must be received by the close of business on Friday, April 28.

The designer of the winning poster will win the tablet and their school will also be presented with a trophy in honour of their win.

A big thank you to the wonderful people at King and Moffatt for their sponsorship of the overall prize for this competition.