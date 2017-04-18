New Leitrim Council awards for local communities

Leitrim County Council in partnership with the Leitrim Public Participation Network (PPN) are launching a new awards scheme in 2017.



The Environmental & Community Awards 2017 are recognising the significant contribution made by community groups, residents groups, businesses, schools and individuals to making their local communities a better place to live, work and visit.

There are cash prizes in each category for each Municipal District – Ballinamore, Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton.

Prizes will be presented at an awards night in early Autumn.

Closing date for all entries is Friday, May 5, 2017,

This is the perfect opportunity to nominate your local group or individual for their hard work in the community.

Further details and entry forms are available from Community Development Department, Leitrim County Council

community@leitrimcoco.ie

www.leitrimcoco.ie