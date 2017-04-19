Man arrested for "serious" sexual assault

Gardai are investigating a “serious sexual assault” that occurred in Manorhamilton over the Easter weekend.

Gardai informed the Leitrim Observer there was a report of a sexual assault on a female in Manorhamilton on Easter Sunday, April 16. Gardai arrested one male on Easter Monday, April 17 in connection with the case.

He was detained in Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station for questioning. The investigation is still ongoing.



Elsewhere Gardai said the Bank Holiday weekend was “generally quiet.”

They are however investigating a burglary in the county town.

Molloys Booksellers at St George’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon was broken into between April 15 - 17.

A small quantity of cash was taken, there was no serious damage to the building.



Meanwhile in Ballinamore, the HSA are examining the circumstances of an accident on a boat at Riversdale. Two men had to be airlifted to hospital for their burns to be treated following a gas explosion.

The men were airlifted to the burns unit at St James' Hospital on the evening of Good Friday (April 14) following a minor explosion on a boat.



The men who are understood to be local were carrying out repairs to a boat at around 5.15pm at Riversdale, outside of Ballinamore when the accident occurred.

It is believed to have been a minor gas explosion.

Both men received burns and were airlifted to hospital from Sean O’Heslin’s football pitch in Ballinamore.

The men received treatment and it is understood at least one man has been released from hospital.



Leitrim Chief Fire Officer Finian Joyce told the paper, “Ballinamore Fire Brigade attended the scene and provided some immediate treatment to the burns.”

He added, “The Fire Service also escorted the two men to the emergency air lift in Ballinamore.”



A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said they are examining the circumstances of the accident to determine if it was related to work activity.

The HSA only investigate accidents that occur as the result of work activity.

Gardai said they are not investigating the incident as there was no criminal act involved.