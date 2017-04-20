Two men arrested in sexual assault case

Two men have been arrested and questioned in connection with a "serious" sexual assault in Manorhamilton over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardai said there was a report of a sexual assault on a female in Manorhamilton on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Gardai arrested one male on Easter Monday, April 17 and another male on Wednesday, April 19 in connection with the case.

Both were detained in Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station for questioning and released. The investigation is still ongoing.