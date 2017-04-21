TUI pass Leitrim branch motion on HPV cervical anti-cancer vaccine
A motion proposed the Leitrim Branch of the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) has been passed by delegates at TUI congress in Cork.
The motion calls for further investigation into the arrangements for providing the HPV cervical anti-cancer vaccine in second-level schools.
There has been widespread criticism of the Gardasil vaccine with reports of young girls suffering serious health affects which their families say developed after the medication was administered.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on