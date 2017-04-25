The sun is out but watch out for sleet

Bright and breezy today (Tuesday, April 25) with sunny spells across Leitrim this morning.

But do not open your Summer wardrobe just yet as showers which could fall as hail or sleet are expected. Top temperatures of 7 to 10 C., in fresh and gusty north to northwesterly winds.

Cold and frosty tonight, with long clear and with the rain and hail showers becoming largely confined to Atlantic coastal counties. The stiff northwesterly wind will moderate also. Lowest temperatures of -2 to plus 2 C., with possibly a few icy patches.



Wednesday will also see some bright or sunny spells as well as scattered showers. Most of the showers will fall as rain but a few may turn wintery on higher ground in the west and north during the morning. Another cold day with highs of just 8 to 10 Celsius in moderate, locally light, north to northwest breezes.