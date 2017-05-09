More car parking needed at Dromod station

Cllr Sean McGowan said he is very disappointed to hear that while Iarnród Éireann acknowledge that additional car parking is required at Dromod Train Station they do not have the funds to do it.

Cllr McGowan said “it wouldn’t cost a huge amount as the base is already there.” He asked for council officials to meet with Iaranród Éireann and discuss this further.

He said the extra car parking spaces are needed for commuters and visitors.