Leitrim School seeks permission to build new autism room
St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton
St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton want to build extra accommodation for Autism Spectrum Disorder.
The school is applying for planning permission in Rev Thomas Keogan's name from Leitrim County Council to construct a freestanding building to provide ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) accommodation which will consist of one classroom and ancillary accommodation, floor area 167sqm and associated site works.
The council expect to have a decision on the application by the end of June this year.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on