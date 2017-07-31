Co Leitrim collection
National Council for the Blind want to say a big 'Thank You'
The National Council for the Blind Ireland has offered a big 'thank you' to everyone who donated to their recent Church Gate Collection in Co Leitrim.
The collections, held throughout the county last month, raised a total of €4,100 for the charity.
The money will go providing help for those who are blind or partially sighted in the county.
Well done to the organisers and collectors as well as those who donated so generously.
