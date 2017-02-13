Temporary Road closure in Carrigallen

Leitrim County Council have announced a temporary road closure from today, Monday February 13 - Friday, February 17 at Drumcanon/ Calloughs, Carrigallen.

The road is closed to facilitate the repair of a culvert. The Regional Road R204-18 at Drumcanon/Calloughs, Carrigallen - from its Junction with Local Road LP-1534-1 at Calloughs, Carrigallen, to the junction of Local Road LP-1530-0 at Aghavilla, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim will be closed to traffic.

Proposed diversion for HGV's and through traffic will be via Regional Road R204, LP1534-1, L-1534-2 and R199 between Carrigallen and Ballinamore and this route is via Drumeela, Doogary and Newtowngore.

Leitrim County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.