Man convicted of possession of child porn

A 50-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to two and half years in prison with one year suspended for possession of child pornography on August 24, 2012 when he appeared at Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court today (Friday, February 17).

Peter Findlay, Kilclare Beg, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon pleaded guilty to the offence which related 464 images classified as child pornography. The photos were found on CDs, on his computer and in hard copy files in his house at Kilclare in 2012 after a Garda search warrant.

Mr Findlay had one previous conviction for possession of child pornography in Arklow, Co Wicklow in 2001, he had received a suspended sentence then and had been entered onto the Child Sex Offenders Register in 2001.

Judge Martin Nolan imposed a two and half year sentence with one year suspended on a number of conditions. Judge Nolan also ordered that post release, Mr Findlay should stay away from schools and playgrounds for the next 15 years.

He warned Mr Findlay "you will be watched."