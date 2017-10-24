Two arrested after robbery at pharmacy

Gardaí have arrested two men following a robbery at a pharmacy on Cranmore Road in Sligo town.

A man entered the pharmacy shortly before 11am armed with a suspected firearm. He threatened staff and left the premises with a quantity of drugs.

During a follow up operation a house near the scene was searched by Gardaí based at Sligo Station.

Two men (late 20s and early 30s) were arrested. They are currently detained in Ballymote Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will follow.