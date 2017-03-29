Leitrim deaths, evening update, March 29, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sr. Mary Bonaventure (Veronica) Quinn, Newry, Co Down / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim/ Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan

Sr. Mary Bonaventure (Veronica), St Clare’s Convent, Newry and late of Drumdiffer, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Daughter of the late Bernard and Ellen, sister of the late Bernard, Cassie, Esther, Charles, Maureen, Christina, Josephine, Pat and John. Very deeply regretted by her loving sisters Annie (McHugh) New York, Lily (O’Neill) Killahurk, Carrigallen, Bernadette (Lynch) Spain, sister-in-law Betty (England), her very many devoted nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her entire family circle. She will be sadly missed by all the Sisters of St Clare. Her remains will arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan at 6.30pm today Wednesday 29th. Requiem Mass on Thursday 30th at 1pm. Burial afterwards in nearby cemetery.



Noel Flood, Taughnamore, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



Peacefully after a short illness at the Mater Private Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Claire (nee Biesty), daughters Edel and Bernadine, sons Niall, Fergal, Gavin and Emmett, daughters-in-law Margaret, Caroline, Helen and Maggie, son-in-law Russell, sister Eileen (Glacken), grandchildren Caoimhe, Cillian, Aibhionn, Séanan, Sam, Ralph, Maisie, Mollie, Harry and Freya, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday 30th from 3-9pm. Removal on Friday morning, March 31 to St. Brigid's Church, Dangan arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Kathleen Hannon, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Funeral arrangements later.

