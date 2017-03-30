Leitrim deaths, March 30, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sr. Mary Bonaventure (Veronica) Quinn, Newry, Co Down / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim/ Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan

Sr. Mary Bonaventure (Veronica), St Clare’s Convent, Newry and late of Drumdiffer, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Daughter of the late Bernard and Ellen, sister of the late Bernard, Cassie, Esther, Charles, Maureen, Christina, Josephine, Pat and John. Very deeply regretted by her loving sisters Annie (McHugh) New York, Lily (O’Neill) Killahurk, Carrigallen, Bernadette (Lynch) Spain, sister-in-law Betty (England), her very many devoted nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her entire family circle. She will be sadly missed by all the Sisters of St Clare. Requiem Mass today, Thursday 30th at 1pm in St Joseph’s Church, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan. Burial afterwards in nearby cemetery.



Noel Flood, Taughnamore, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Peacefully after a short illness at the Mater Private Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Claire (nee Biesty), daughters Edel and Bernadine, sons Niall, Fergal, Gavin and Emmett, daughters-in-law Margaret, Caroline, Helen and Maggie, son-in-law Russell, sister Eileen (Glacken), grandchildren Caoimhe, Cillian, Aibhionn, Séanan, Sam, Ralph, Maisie, Mollie, Harry and Freya, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home today Thursday 30th from 3-9pm. Removal on Friday morning, March 31 to St. Brigid's Church, Dangan arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Kathleen Hannon, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hannon, nee Leahy, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on March 29, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Plunkett Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Joe. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Ann (O'Brien) Longford, son Gerard (Ennis), son-in-law Pat and daughter-in-law Hilary, sisters Eileen and Brenda, grandchildren and great-grandson. Reposing at her residence from 3pm to 7pm today, Thursday 30th arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 31st at 11am with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Any further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen Co. Roscommon.