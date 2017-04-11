Deaths in Leitrim - April 11, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James (Seamus) Carroll, Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Longford / Roscommon / Drumsna, Leitrim

And formerly Kilbride, Drumsna. (Peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Kay and Mary (Devaney), brother Michael, extended family and friends. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon today, Tuesday from 4.30 o’c until 6 o’c followed by Removal to St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro arriving at 6.30 o’c. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 12 o’c. Burial afterwards in Rathcline Cemetery.

Tom McGovern, Hazelwood, Sligo Town, Sligo / Killargue, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tom McGovern, Hazelwood, Sligo and formerly of Belhavel, Killargue, Co Leitrim. Beloved brother of the late Mary, Agnes, Terence, Patrick and John. Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday at 11 am in St Patrick's Church, Calry followed by burial in Killargue Cemetery.

Michael John Rowley, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim

Michael John Rowley, Drumlitten, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, on Saturday, 8th April, 2017, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Formerly of Leitrim County Council. Beloved husband of Katie and father of Mary (Keane), Paidh and Sr. Gerardine. He will be sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Martina, son-in-law Kevin, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.