Deaths in Leitrim - April 11, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James (Seamus) Carroll, Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Longford / Roscommon / Drumsna, Leitri

And formerly Kilbride, Drumsna. (Peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Kay and Mary (Devaney), brother Michael, extended family and friends. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon today, Tuesday from 4.30 o’c until 6 o’c followed by Removal to St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro arriving at 6.30 o’c. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 12 o’c. Burial afterwards in Rathcline Cemetery.

Keenan, Francis (Frank) - April. 10, 2017, (Athlone, formerly of Estersnow, Boyle and late of ESB) (Peacefully), in the excellent care of the doctors and nurses at Portiuncula Hospital; deeply regretted by his family, friends and neighbours. Cremation will take place at Mount Jerome Crematorium on Wednesday, 12th April, at 2pm.