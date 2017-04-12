Deaths in Leitrim - April 12, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Harte (née McGoldrick), Cloonlougher, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Harte (nee McGoldrick), Cloonlougher, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Townamoyle, Manorhamilton. Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Hughie, her sons Oliver, Declan, Brendan and Kevin, her daughters in law Hannah, Evelyn, Sarah and Danielle, her brother Sean (Johnny) McGoldrick (Cedar Drive, Sligo), her sisters Bernadette Wilmott (Kilmeedy, Co Limerick), Patricia Gilligan (Glenaniff, Rossinver), grandchildren Imogen, Lila, Kyle, Ella, Cian, Ciara, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at her family home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Killargue for Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Cloonlougher Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital.

A one-way system will be in place on Wednesday, with all traffic going to the family home entering from the Manorhamilton/Carrick on Shannon Road please.

Maisie Dempsey (née Malone), Keadue East, Keadue, Roscommon

Maisie Dempsey née Malone, Keadue East, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at the Plunkett Community Care Centre, Boyle and surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John and predeceased by her brother Gerard, sisters Blondina (Mc Dermott) and Millie (Fallon). Sadly missed by her loving brothers Aidan Malone and Gabriel Malone, brother-in-law Pat (England), sisters-in-law Breege and Chris, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home Keadue East, on Thursday evening from 3.00 o’clock until 9.00 o’clock and on Friday from 3.00 o’clock until 6.00 o’clock. Removal on Friday evening to the Church of the Nativity of the B. V. M. Keadue, arriving 8.00 o’clock. Funeral Liturgy on Saturday morning at 11.00 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial, for the repose of her soul, will be celebrated in Keadue Church on Monday evening at 8.00 o’clock

William John Maguire, Sugarloaf, Belturbet, Cavan

Maguire - William John, Sugarloaf, Belturbet, Co. Cavan who died on Tuesday, 11th April 2017, in the loving care of the staff at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Minnie, sons Harry and David, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Faith, brothers Winston and Noel, extended family, relatives and his many friends. Funeral arrangements to follow later. House strictly private please. All enquiries to Clive Magee Funeral Director on (087) 6860026.

Mary Battles (née Dennis) Garrow, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at the residence of her son and daughter in-law Brian and Kathleen Battles, Grange, Four Mile House, Roscommon. Sadly missed by her loving family, seven daughters, five sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Margaret Breen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence at Garrow, Boyle on Wednesday. Arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle Holy Thursday at 1 o'clock for funeral liturgy. Funeral afterwards to Caldra Cemetery.