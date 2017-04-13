Deaths in Leitrim - April 13, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Bridgie Charles, Leckna, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bridgie Charles, Leckna, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 11th April, 2017 peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother and sister-in-law, Hugh and Mary Charles (England), nieces, nephew, grandchildren; Craig, Georgina, Emily, Amelia, Hugh and Siena, great-granddaugher; Clara, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at her residence on Saturday (15th April, 2017) from 10.00am to 2.00pm with removal to arrive to St. Mary's Church, Cloone for 5.00pm on Saturday evening. Funeral Mass on Monday (17th April) at 11.00am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private from 2.00pm on Saturday please.

Maisie Dempsey (née Malone), Keadue East, Keadue, Roscommon

Maisie Dempsey née Malone, Keadue East, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at the Plunkett Community Care Centre, Boyle and surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John and predeceased by her brother Gerard, sisters Blondina (Mc Dermott) and Millie (Fallon). Sadly missed by her loving brothers Aidan Malone and Gabriel Malone, brother-in-law Pat (England), sisters-in-law Breege and Chris, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home Keadue East, on Thursday evening from 3.00 o’clock until 9.00 o’clock and on Friday from 3.00 o’clock until 6.00 o’clock. Removal on Friday evening to the Church of the Nativity of the B. V. M. Keadue, arriving 8.00 o’clock. Funeral Liturgy on Saturday morning at 11.00 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial, for the repose of her soul, will be celebrated in Keadue Church on Monday evening at 8.00 o’clock.

Noel C. O'Donoghue, The Manse, Belturbet, Cavan

Noel C. O’Donoghue, Veterinary Surgeon, The Manse, Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan suddenly at his residence. Deeply missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Gerrard & John Michael, daughters-in-law Caithríona & Catherine, grandchildren Ellie, Aiveen, Evie, Rían, and Ciara, brothers-in-law,relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence on Good Friday from 12pm until 9pm. Family time at all other times please. Remains will arrive at the Church of Immaculate Conception, Belturbet at 11am Saturday morning for Funeral Service with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery.

Mary Theresa Staunton (née Mannion),Booterstown, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Mary Theresa (Myra) (Stillorgan and formerly of Booterstown, Co. Dublin and Boyle, Co. Roscommon) - April 11, 2017 (peacefully), in her 90th year at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, beloved wife of the late Kevin, loving mother of Martin, Kevin and Michele and sister of the late Patrick J.; sadly missed by her sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Ferial, grandchildren Paul and Sophie, sister Rita, extended family, neighbours and lifelong friends. Reposing on Monday afternoon, (April 17) from 2 o'c. to 4 o'c. in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10 o’c. in Church of the Assumption, Booterstown Avenue, followed by burial in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle, Co. Roscommon arriving at 2.30 o'c. approximately. All are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please.

Jimmy Kenny, Coonough, Carbury, Kildare / Elphin, Roscommon

And formerly Caldra, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. In his 90th year, father of the late James, deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, daughters Anne, Aggie, Tilly, Carmel and Bernadette, sons Michael, Pat and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 3pm on Friday with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing from 3pm on Saturday with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland and Maynooth Community Care Centre. House private on Sunday please.