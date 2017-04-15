Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, April 15 - uopdated

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michal Gondzi, Cluain Si, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Michal Gondzik, Cluain Si, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. Friday 14th April 2017. (peacefully) at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Andrew and Bozena, grandma Henryka Stasiak, family Ewa, Stasiak, Agnieszka, Robert, Daria, Dominik Stasiak and friends Magda, Pepe, Marzena, Thomas, Kristina, Kazimierz, Justuna, Piotr, Anna and Ewelina and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday 18th April in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12 o'clock with Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3.30 o'clock. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, to the North West Hospice, Sligo or any family member.

Annie Gallagher, Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Annie Gallagher (née Bohan), Cornabroher, Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim, formerly of Trathnona, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Thursday, 13th April, 2017, in the loving care of the staff of Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Frankie, brother Sonny, sisters Rose and Mary Kate. Deeply regretted by her son Gerry, daughter Marie, Jim and Noel, son-in-law Gerry, daughter-in-law Hedy, grandchildren Michael and Jenifer, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace. Reposing at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle on Saturday, 15 April from 2.30pm to 4.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin, arriving at 6.00pm. Funeral Mass on Easter Sunday, at 3.00pm followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Bridgie Charles, Leckna, Cloone, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bridgie Charles, Leckna, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday, 11th April, 2017 peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother and sister-in-law, Hugh and Mary Charles (England), nieces, nephew, grandchildren; Craig, Georgina, Emily, Amelia, Hugh and Siena, great-granddaugher; Clara, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal to arrive to St. Mary's Church, Cloone for 5.00pm on Saturday evening. Funeral Mass on Monday (17th April) at 11.00am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private from 2.00pm on Saturday please.

Mary Theresa Staunton (née Mannion), Booterstown, Dublin / Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Mary Theresa (Myra), Stillorgan and formerly of Booterstown, Co. Dublin and Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, peacefully, in her 90th year at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, beloved wife of the late Kevin, loving mother of Martin, Kevin and Michele and sister of the late Patrick J.; sadly missed by her sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Ferial, grandchildren Paul and Sophie, sister Rita, extended family, neighbours and lifelong friends. Reposing on Monday afternoon, (April 17) from 2 o'c. to 4 o'c. in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning (April 18) at 10 o’c. in Church of the Assumption, Booterstown Avenue, followed by burial in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle, Co. Roscommon arriving at 2.30 o'c. approximately. All are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please.

Jimmy Kenny, Coonough, Carbury, Co. Kildare / Elphin, Co. Roscommon

And formerly Caldra, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. In his 90th year, father of the late James, deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, daughters Anne, Aggie, Tilly, Carmel and Bernadette, sons Michael, Pat and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing from 3pm on Saturday with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland and Maynooth Community Care Centre. House private on Sunday please.