Deaths in Leitrim - April 16 - updated

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michal Gondzi, Cluain Si, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Friday 14th April 2017. (peacefully) at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Andrew and Bozena, grandma Henryka Stasiak, family Ewa, Stasiak, Agnieszka, Robert, Daria, Dominik Stasiak and friends Magda, Pepe, Marzena, Thomas, Kristina, Kazimierz, Justuna, Piotr, Anna and Ewelina and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday 18th April in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12 o'clock with Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3.30 o'clock. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, to the North West Hospice, Sligo or any family member.

Bridgie Charles, Leckna, Cloone, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bridgie Charles, Leckna, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday, 11th April, 2017 peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother and sister-in-law, Hugh and Mary Charles (England), nieces, nephew, grandchildren; Craig, Georgina, Emily, Amelia, Hugh and Siena, great-granddaugher; Clara, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Monday (17th April) at 11.00am at St. Mary's Church, Cloone with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Theresa Staunton (née Mannion), Booterstown, Dublin / Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Mary Theresa (Myra), Stillorgan and formerly of Booterstown, Co. Dublin and Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, peacefully, in her 90th year at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, beloved wife of the late Kevin, loving mother of Martin, Kevin and Michele and sister of the late Patrick J.; sadly missed by her sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Ferial, grandchildren Paul and Sophie, sister Rita, extended family, neighbours and lifelong friends. Reposing on Monday afternoon, (April 17) from 2 o'c. to 4 o'c. in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning (April 18) at 10 o’c. in Church of the Assumption, Booterstown Avenue, followed by burial in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle, Co. Roscommon arriving at 2.30 o'c. approximately. All are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please.

Rita Coffey (née Dayton), Ashbrook, Scramogue, Roscommon



In the loving care of all the staff at Costello's Private Nursing Home Ballyleague. Pre-deceased by her husband Willie and much loved mother of Ann Marie, Martina (O'Reilly) and Catriona (Folliard). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Maureen Murray, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Rita Dayton, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home in Ashbrook on Monday April 17th from 4p.m. until 8p.m. followed by removal to St. Anne's Church, Scramogue, to arrive at 8:30p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday April 18th at 11:30a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



