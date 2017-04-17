Leitrim deaths - April 17, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Colette Connolly, Kimmage, Co Dublin / Rossinver, Co Leitrim



Colette Connolly, Kimmage, Dublin and formerly of Conrea, Rossinver, Co Leitrim late staff of Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin. Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Sadly missed by her father Edward, brothers Tom (Galway), Eugene (Dublin), Eddie (London), Ben (Buncrana), sisters Mary Doyle (Sligo), Ann Connolly (Dublin), Kate Brennan (Tubbercurry), Noeleen Dolan (Kilmacow), Dolores Hickey (Tullamore), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton today,Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.15pm. Removal to St Aiden's Church, Ballaghameehan, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral mass at 12 noon on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in Rossinver new cemetery. No flowers by request please; donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice Sligo.

Pat Gormley, Cummeen, Elphin, Co Roscommon



Peacefully at the County Hospital, Roscommon. Surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Ames), family Michael, James, Patrick, Ann, Martin and John, sister Nancy Butler (Elphin), brother Tom (Michigan, USA), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin Tuesday (18th April) from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Brigid's Church, Creeve. Funeral Mass Wednesday (19th April) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Patient Comfort Fund, Roscommon University Hospital c/o Brady Funeral Directors or any family member.

Francis Hartin, Portanure, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan



Francis Hartin, Portanure, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan, Saturday, 15th April, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved husband of Maureen and adored father of Michael, Fergal, Gavin, Cathaldus and Fionnuala, also sadly missed by his twelve grandchildren, brothers; Tony and P.J, sisters; Bernadette, Phyllis and Maria, nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law; Marian, Lukia and Clare, son-in-law to be; Graham, extended family and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his home today, Monday, from 12pm until 4pm, with removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, on Monday evening, arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday, 18th April, at 12pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cavan Palliative Care, care of White's Funeral Directors or any family member. House private after 4pm on Monday please.

Michal Gondzi, Cluain Si, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Friday 14th April 2017. (peacefully) at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Andrew and Bozena, grandma Henryka Stasiak, family Ewa, Stasiak, Agnieszka, Robert, Daria, Dominik Stasiak and friends Magda, Pepe, Marzena, Thomas, Kristina, Kazimierz, Justuna, Piotr, Anna and Ewelina and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday 18th April in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12 o'clock with Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3.30 o'clock. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, to the North West Hospice, Sligo or any family member.

Bridgie Charles, Leckna, Cloone, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bridgie Charles, Leckna, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday, 11th April, 2017 peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother and sister-in-law, Hugh and Mary Charles (England), nieces, nephew, grandchildren; Craig, Georgina, Emily, Amelia, Hugh and Siena, great-granddaugher; Clara, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass today, Monday (17th April) at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Cloone with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Theresa Staunton (née Mannion), Booterstown, Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Mary Theresa (Myra), Stillorgan and formerly of Booterstown, Co. Dublin and Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, peacefully, in her 90th year at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, beloved wife of the late Kevin, loving mother of Martin, Kevin and Michele and sister of the late Patrick J.; sadly missed by her sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Ferial, grandchildren Paul and Sophie, sister Rita, extended family, neighbours and lifelong friends. Reposing today, Monday afternoon, (April 17) from 2pm to 4pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning (April 18) at 10am. in Church of the Assumption, Booterstown Avenue, followed by burial in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle, Co. Roscommon arriving at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please.

Rita Coffey (née Dayton), Ashbrook, Scramogue, Co Roscommon

In the loving care of all the staff at Costello's Private Nursing Home Ballyleague. Pre-deceased by her husband Willie and much loved mother of Ann Marie, Martina (O'Reilly) and Catriona (Folliard). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Maureen Murray, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Rita Dayton, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home in Ashbrook today, Monday, April 17th from 4pm until 8pm followed by removal to St. Anne's Church, Scramogue, to arrive at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday April 18th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.