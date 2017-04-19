Leitrim deaths - April 19, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Kate Beirne (née Doherty), Toorymartin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



Mary Kate Beirne, April 17th, 2017 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital, after a short illness,wife of the late Charlie, deeply regretted by her sons Joseph and Patrick, daughters Geraldine Jolley and Bernadette, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Rosaleen Lavin, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the family home today, Wednesday from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in St Michael's Church, Drumlion followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery.

William John Maguire, Sugarloaf, Belturbet, Co Cavan



Maguire - William John, Sugarloaf, Belturbet, Co. Cavan who died on Tuesday, 11th April 2017, in the loving care of the staff at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Minnie, sons Harry and David, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Faith, brothers Winston and Noel, sister-in-law Diana, daughter-in-law Pam, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Service in Belturbet Parish Church on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Belturbet Parish Church Repair Fund c/o Clive Magee Funeral Director. House strictly private please.

Mona Hennigan, Lugatubber, Glencar, Co Sligo

Mona Hennigan, Lugatubber, Glencar, Co. Sligo. Peacefully at her home. Removal to St Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormack, on Wednesday morning to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care team Sligo. House private on Wednesday morning please.



Frances Winifred Flynn, St. Peters Court, Phibsboro, Co Dublin / Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occured at St. Mary's Hospital, Phoenix Park, Dublin of Frances Winifred Flynn, St. Peter's Court, Phibsborough, Dublin and formerly of Greaghnaslieve, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Breda Ryder, Dublin, Mary Ellen Kelleher, New York, sister-in-law Mary Flynn, Drumkeerin, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat Gormley, Cummeen, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at the County Hospital, Roscommon. Surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Ames), family Michael, James, Patrick, Ann, Martin and John, sister Nancy Butler (Elphin), brother Tom (Michigan, USA), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass Wednesday (19th April) at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Creeve. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Patient Comfort Fund, Roscommon University Hospital c/o Brady Funeral Directors or any family member.