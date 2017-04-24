Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, April 24, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Hugh McLoughlin, Lugmeen, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured of Hugh McLoughlin, Lugmeen, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Marie & Gerri (London), grandchildren Zoe, Finn, Sean & Aidan, relatives, neighbours, friends & especially his carers who looked after him so well. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin on Tuesday at 11.00am. Cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Bernadette (Bernie) McLoughlin (née McBarron), Church Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Formerly Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday April 23rd 2017 peacefully at her residence. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, daughter Clare, sisters Sarah, Christine, Marie, Carmel, Julia and Pauline, brothers Michael and P.J. sisters-in-law Deirdre (Harvey), Breege (McLoughlin), Marie McBarron and Chrissie McBarron, brothers-in-law Jimmy Shannon, P.J Conefrey, Dessie Bannon, Gerry McLoughlin, Kevin Kennedy & Terry Brady, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Monday from 12 noon until 5pm with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in Kiltubrid cemetery, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim. Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Atty Mc Goldricfk (née Mc Govern), Church street, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Atty Mc Goldrick April 23rd peacefully at College view nursing home, Cavan. Wife of the late Pappy. Sadly missed by her loving son Francis. Daughters Olivia, Maeve, Philomena & Majella. Brother, sisters,sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her sons residence (Church Street) on (Monday) from 12 o'clock until 6 o'clock. Family time thereafter. Remains arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes church, Ballyconnell at 8 o'clock. Funeral on (Tuesday) at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Padraig V O'Connor, Cloonroughan, Elphin, Co Roscommon /Co Limerick

Retired Garda Sergeant (Limerick). In his 95th year. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Cloverhill Nursing Home, Roscommon. Beloved brother of Felix and Kevin (Sydney), brother-in-law of the recently deceased Margo (Sydney). Sadly missed by his brothers, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Monday (24th April) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean McEniff, Church Road, Bundoran, Co Donegal

At The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Reposing at his home, with waking from 2pm to 10pm today, Saturday 22nd April and 12pm to 9pm tomorrow, Sunday 23rd April. Removal from his home on Monday 23rd April at 11.30am to The Star of the Sea Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. House private on Monday morning, 23rd April. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ben Bulben COPD care of any family member.

Keavsa Martin (née Gallagher), Raheny, Dublin / Donegal Town, Co Donegal

Martin (nee Gallagher) Keavsa (Raheny) late of Donegal town and Kitwe, 21st April 2017. Beloved wife of Tom. Loving mother of Maureen and Raymond. Sister of Mary and the late Jim. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Patsy and Marie, relatives and friends. Removal Monday to the Church of our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

Mary Dillon (née McLoughlin), Mount Merrion, Co Dublin / Cootehall, Co Roscommon

Dillon (née McLoughlin), Mary (Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin and late of Coothall, Co. Roscommon) April 18, 2017 (peacefully) at home. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Sinead, Aileen, Joseph, Oonagh and John and mother-in-law to Peter, Joseph, Rebecca and the late Tom. Deeply missed by her children, sisters Una and Sr. Barbara, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandsons Cillian and Paul, his wife Manasa and great-granddaughter Roshni, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today Monday to the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.