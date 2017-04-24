Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, April 24, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Hugh McLoughlin, Lugmeen, Drumkeerin, co Leitrim

Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin on Tuesday, April 25 at 11am. Cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Bernadette (Bernie) McLoughlin (née McBarron), Church Street, Ballinamore, co Leitrim

Formerly Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Bernadette died on Sunday April 23 peacefully at her residence. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, daughter Clare, sisters Sarah, Christine, Marie, Carmel, Julia and Pauline, brothers Michael and P.J. sisters-in-law Deirdre (Harvey), Breege (McLoughlin), Marie McBarron and Chrissie McBarron, brothers-in-law Jimmy Shannon, P.J Conefrey, Dessie Bannon, Gerry McLoughlin, Kevin Kennedy & Terry Brady, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Monday, April 24 until 5pm with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in Kiltubrid cemetery, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim. Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Atty Mc Goldricfk (née Mc Govern), Church street, Ballyconnell, co Cavan

Atty Mc Goldrick died peacefully at College view nursing home, Cavan. Wife of the late Pappy. Sadly missed by her loving son Francis. Daughters Olivia, Maeve, Philomena & Majella. Brother, sisters,sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her sons residence (Church Street) today, April 24 until 6pm. Remains arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes church, Ballyconnell at 8pm. Funeral on Tuesday, April 25 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Padraig V O'Connor, Cloonroughan, Elphin, Co Roscommon /Co Limerick

Retired Garda Sergeant (Limerick) in his 95th year. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Cloverhill Nursing Home, Roscommon. Beloved brother of Felix and Kevin (Sydney), brother-in-law of the recently deceased Margo (Sydney). Sadly missed by his brothers, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on today, April 24 from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 25 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.