Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday, April 25, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Hugh McLoughlin, Lugmeen, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin on Tuesday, April 25 at 11am. Cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Bernadette (Bernie) McLoughlin (née McBarron), Church Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Funeral Mass on this morning, Tuesday, April 25 at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Kiltubrid cemetery, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim. Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Atty Mc Goldricfk (née Mc Govern), Church street, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Funeral this morning, Tuesday, April 25 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes church, Ballyconnell. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Padraig V O'Connor, Cloonroughan, Elphin, Co Roscommon /Co Limerick

Retired Garda Sergeant (Limerick) in his 95th year. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Cloverhill Nursing Home, Roscommon. Funeral Mass this morning, Tuesday, April 25 at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.



