Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Recent deaths in the Leitrim area:

Joann Hicks (née Dolan), Buttercup Hill, Killicar, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



Joanne Hicks, nee Dolan, RoseWen, Plasycoed Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, Wales, & formerly of Buttercup Hill, Killicar, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Loving wife of Lawton Hicks, Pontypool and loving mother of Ellie-May. Sadly missed by her parents Christy and Jackie Dolan, brother Barry and sister Donna, family and friends. Suddenly at her home in Pontypool, Wales. Funeral rrangements later.