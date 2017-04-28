Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, April 28 - updated

Recent deaths in the Leitrim area:

Frank Brennan, Sevitt Manor, Bettystown, Meath / Donaghmede, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Brennan Frank, April 27, 2017 (late of Boyle, Donaghmede and Bettystown) (suddenly) in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, predeceased by his wife Maureen and his son Bobby; sadly missed by his loving daughter Niamh, grandsons Niall, Rian and Bobby, brothers Tony, Jack and Christy, sister Veronica, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in McNally Funeral Directors, Balbriggan, on Monday May 1, from 2 o'c. to 5 o'c. Funeral on Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church, Laytown, arriving for 11 o'c. Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

Fr. Charles Heerey C.C., Fairgreen, Belturbet, Cavan / Cootehill, Cavan / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Fr. Charles Heerey, C.C. Fairgreen, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and formerly Maudabawn, Cootehill, Co. Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, 27th April 2017. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Pat (Celbridge), Jack (Rathfarnham) and Barney (Maudabawn), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours, Bishop Leo O’Reilly, fellow priests in the Diocese of Kilmore, religious, parishioners in the parish of Annagh, Belturbet, of the parishes in which he ministered, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Belturbet on Saturday from 12 noon until evening prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm followed by Burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maudabawn arriving at approx 4.30pm.

John James (Jack) Greene, Kilglass, Roscommon

John James (Jack) Greene, Ruane, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, peacefully. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, Liz, sisters Chrissie McLoughlin (Knockhall) and Evelyn Reynolds (Dromod) and the late Micheál, stepchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law John and George, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue, on Friday from 5.30pm until 8pm, with removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilglass, arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilglass New Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh ar a hanam dílis.

Joanne Hicks - Belturbet, Co. Cavan

Joanne Hicks, nee Dolan, RoseWen, Plasycoed Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, Wales and formerly of Buttercup Hill, Killicar, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Loving wife of Lawton Hicks, Pontypool and loving mother of Ellie-May. Sadly missed by her parents Christy and Jackie Dolan, brother Barry and sister Donna, family and friends. Suddenly at her home in Pontypool, Wales. Funeral arrangements later.