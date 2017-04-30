Leitrim deaths, Sunday, April 30, 2017

Recent deaths in the Leitrim area:

Frank Brennan, Sevitt Manor, Bettystown, Meath / Donaghmede, Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon



Brennan Frank, April 27, 2017 (late of Boyle, Donaghmede and Bettystown) (suddenly) in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, predeceased by his wife Maureen and his son Bobby; sadly missed by his loving daughter Niamh, grandsons Niall, Rian and Bobby, brothers Tony, Jack and Christy, sister Veronica, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in McNally Funeral Directors, Balbriggan, on Monday May 1, from 2 -5pm. Funeral on Tuesday, May 2 in Sacred Heart Church, Laytown, arriving for 11am. Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

Fr. Charles Heerey C.C., Fairgreen, Belturbet, Cavan / Cootehill, Cavan / Ballinamore Co , Leitrim



Fr. Charles Heerey, C.C. Fairgreen, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and formerly Maudabawn, Cootehill, Co. Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, April 27. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Pat (Celbridge), Jack (Rathfarnham) and Barney (Maudabawn), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours, Bishop Leo O’Reilly, fellow priests in the Diocese of Kilmore, religious, parishioners in the parish of Annagh, Belturbet, of the parishes in which he ministered, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Sunday, April 30 at 2pm in The Church of Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, followed by Burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maudabawn arriving at approx 4.30pm.

Tom Egan, Naomh Padraig, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at Sligo Hospice. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mina, sons and daughters, brothers Jack, Mick, sister May, grandchildren, relatives, neighbors and friends. Reposing at the home of his son Jimmy, Cornamuddagh, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, on Monday, May 1 from 4 - 9pm house private at all other times. Funeral mass to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Tuesday, May 2 at 12 noon. Followed by burial in the new cemetery Drumshanbo. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the North West Hospice by donation box at church.