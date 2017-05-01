Leitrim deaths - May 1, 2017

Recent deaths in the Leitrim area:

Rose Durr (née Byron), Grallagh, Ballinagare, Co Roscommon / Elphin, Co Roscommon



Suddenly, at her home. Beloved wife of Tommy and mother of Padraig, Hughie, T.J, Rosemarie and Suzanne. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sister Mary, brother Owen, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home Elphin on Tuesday (2nd May) from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to the Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (3rd May) at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Ethna Rhatigan (née Mc Crann), Dublin 4, Co Dublin / Strokestown, Co Roscommon



Ethna Rhatigan (née Mc Crann) of Dublin and formerly of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon died 29th April, 2017, peacefully at Loyola House, St. Mary’s Centre, Merrion Road; predeceased by her husband Louis, deeply regretted by her sisters Nuala, Sr. Carmel and Tona, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Resposing in the Chapel of the Sisters of Charity, St. Mary’s Centre, Merrion Road, Dublin 4 on Wednesday, May 3, from 9.30am until Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W.

Frank Brennan, Sevitt Manor, Bettystown, Meath / Donaghmede, Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon



Brennan Frank, April 27, 2017 (late of Boyle, Donaghmede and Bettystown) (suddenly) in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, predeceased by his wife Maureen and his son Bobby; sadly missed by his loving daughter Niamh, grandsons Niall, Rian and Bobby, brothers Tony, Jack and Christy, sister Veronica, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in McNally Funeral Directors, Balbriggan, today, Monday May 1, from 2 -5pm. Funeral on Tuesday, May 2 in Sacred Heart Church, Laytown, arriving for 11am. Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

Tom Egan, Naomh Padraig, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo Hospice. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mina, sons and daughters, brothers Jack, Mick, sister May, grandchildren, relatives, neighbors and friends. Reposing at the home of his son Jimmy, Cornamuddagh, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, today Monday, May 1 from 4 - 9pm house private at all other times. Funeral mass to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Tuesday, May 2 at 12 noon. Followed by burial in the new cemetery Drumshanbo. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the North West Hospice by donation box at church.