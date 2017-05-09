Sad passing of Luke Early

The death has taken place of Luke Early, Funeral Director, Main Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, today, Tuesday.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Ann, loving sons; Alan and Paul, sisters; Marian and Carmel, mother-in-law; Peggy Moran (Drumshanbo), Aideen and Paul, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, his uncle; Danny McGourty, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

He was predeceased by his parents Luke and Margaret Early.

His remains will be reposing at the family home on Wednesday (10th May) from 7.00pm to 10.00pm and on Thursday (11th May) from 5.00pm to 9.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 4.30pm followed by interment to the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Family time outside of reposing hours please.