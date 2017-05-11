Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, May 11 - updated

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Collette Prior (née O'Brien), Derrada, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Co Cavan



Formerly of Doon, Ballyconnell, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, Hugh, beloved sons Dermot, Peter, Donal and Stephen, daughters Fiona and Ailish, sister Marie, brothers Tomas and Enda, sisters-in-law Veronica, Anne, Rose, Bridie and Mary, brothers-in-law Pat, Peter and Bernie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 6.00pm today, Thursday, 11th May. Family time on Friday from 4.00pm followed by Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Corraleehan, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

John Turbitt, Trathnóna, formerly Convent Road, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sisters and brothers Ann, Hugh, Mary & Kevin, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the Mortuary Chapel of Rest, Cavan General Hospital on Friday evening from 6pm until 7.30pm with removal arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 8.45pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon at 3.30pm followed by cremation at The Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Luke Early, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Luke Early, Funeral Director, Main Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Tuesday, 9th of May, 2017.

Predeceased by his parents Luke and Margaret Early.Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Ann, loving sons; Alan and Paul, sisters; Marian and Carmel, mother-in-law; Peggy Moran (Drumshanbo), Aideen and Paul, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, his uncle; Danny McGourty, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the family home today, Thursday (11th May) from 5.00pm to 9.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 4.30pm followed by interment to the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill. Family time outside of reposing hours please.

Margaret Fee, Rathmines, Co Dublin / Blacklion, Co Cavan

Margaret (Rathmines Dublin and formerly Leck, Blacklion Co. Cavan) 7th May 2017. Suddenly at home, beloved daughter of the late Phil and Margaret Fee, loving sister of Maura (Scally), Sheila (Harley), Pat, and Gabrielle (Byrne).

Very sadly missed by her brother and sisters, sister-in-law Helen, brothers-in-law, Paul, Brian and Joe, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier St. on Friday afternoon with family in attendance from 4 o’clock to 7.30 o’clock with prayers at 6 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning to Church of Mary Immaculate Refuge of Sinners, Rathmines arriving for 10 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to SVP or Focus Ireland.











