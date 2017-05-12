Deaths in Leitrim - May 12, 2017 - updated

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

John Heaney, Ardagh, Fenagh, Co Leitrim



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his son Sean and daughter Kitty, his daughter-in-law Mary, grandsons Gavin, Richard & David, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence this Friday evening from 6.30pm until 10pm and tomorrow Saturday from 12 noon until 3pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Saturday evening arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Fenagh New Cemetery.

Maureen Brolly - Kater, Greystones, Wicklow / Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



Brolly - Kater (late of Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Grattan Park, Greystones, Co. Wicklow and Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) – May 11th 2017 (peacefully) surrounded by her family at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Maureen; dearly beloved daughter of the late Jeane and Daniel, much loved sister of Kathoyne, Peter, Michael, Patricia, Teresa, Janet and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Newtownmountkennedy) on Saturday evening from 6pm and on Sunday from 11am with a gathering of family and friends for 5pm prayer service (all welcome). Removal on Monday morning to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Greystones arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Redford Cemetery.

Collette Prior (née O'Brien), Derrada, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Formerly of Doon, Ballyconnell, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, Hugh, beloved sons Dermot, Peter, Donal and Stephen, daughters Fiona and Ailish, sister Marie, brothers Tomas and Enda, sisters-in-law Veronica, Anne, Rose, Bridie and Mary, brothers-in-law Pat, Peter and Bernie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family time on Friday from 4.00pm followed by Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Corraleehan, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

John Turbitt, Trathnóna, formerly Convent Road, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sisters and brothers Ann, Hugh, Mary & Kevin, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the Mortuary Chapel of Rest, Cavan General Hospital on Friday evening from 6pm until 7.30pm with removal arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 8.45pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon at 3.30pm followed by cremation at The Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Margaret Fee, Rathmines, Co Dublin / Blacklion, Co Cavan

Margaret (Rathmines Dublin and formerly Leck, Blacklion Co. Cavan) 7th May 2017. Suddenly at home, beloved daughter of the late Phil and Margaret Fee, loving sister of Maura (Scally), Sheila (Harley), Pat, and Gabrielle (Byrne).

Very sadly missed by her brother and sisters, sister-in-law Helen, brothers-in-law, Paul, Brian and Joe, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier St. on Friday afternoon with family in attendance from 4 o’clock to 7.30 o’clock with prayers at 6 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning to Church of Mary Immaculate Refuge of Sinners, Rathmines arriving for 10 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to SVP or Focus Ireland.