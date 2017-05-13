Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, May 13, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

John Heaney, Ardagh, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his son Sean and daughter Kitty, his daughter-in-law Mary, grandsons Gavin, Richard & David, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence today, Saturday from 12 noon until 3pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Saturday evening arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Fenagh New Cemetery.

Maureen Brolly - Kater, Greystones, Wicklow / Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Brolly - Kater (late of Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Grattan Park, Greystones, Co. Wicklow and Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) – May 11th 2017 (peacefully) surrounded by her family at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Maureen; dearly beloved daughter of the late Jeane and Daniel, much loved sister of Kathoyne, Peter, Michael, Patricia, Teresa, Janet and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Newtownmountkennedy) on Saturday evening from 6pm and on Sunday from 11am with a gathering of family and friends for 5pm prayer service (all welcome). Removal on Monday morning to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Greystones arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Redford Cemetery.

Collette Prior (née O'Brien), Derrada, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Formerly of Doon, Ballyconnell, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, Hugh, beloved sons Dermot, Peter, Donal and Stephen, daughters Fiona and Ailish, sister Marie, brothers Tomas and Enda, sisters-in-law Veronica, Anne, Rose, Bridie and Mary, brothers-in-law Pat, Peter and Bernie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family time on Friday from 4.00pm followed by Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Corraleehan, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

John Turbitt, Trathnóna, formerly Convent Road, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sisters and brothers Ann, Hugh, Mary & Kevin, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 3.30pm followed by cremation at The Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Margaret Fee, Rathmines, Co Dublin / Blacklion, Co Cavan

Margaret (Rathmines Dublin and formerly Leck, Blacklion Co. Cavan) 7th May 2017. Suddenly at home, beloved daughter of the late Phil and Margaret Fee, loving sister of Maura (Scally), Sheila (Harley), Pat, and Gabrielle (Byrne).

Very sadly missed by her brother and sisters, sister-in-law Helen, brothers-in-law, Paul, Brian and Joe, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal on Saturday morning from Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier St.to Church of Mary Immaculate Refuge of Sinners, Rathmines arriving for 10 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to SVP or Focus Ireland.

Eileen Kiernan (née O'Reilly) Virginia Road, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan



​Eileen passed away peacefully in the loving care of her friends and staff at St Joseph's nursing home Virginia.

​Predeceased by her husband Hugh Corrmore Arva. Funeral arrangements later.

Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin / Bundoran, Co Donegal



In the loving care of all of the medical staff at Saint Vincent’s Private Hospital. Beloved wife of Edmund Douglas, only daughter of Mai and the late Gerry Fox. Sadly missed by her brothers Paul and Michael; nieces and nephews, Emma, Rebecca and David and sister-in-law Joanne; her aunt and uncles, extended family, all her many friends, and Edmund’s sons, Donald and David.

House and funeral home private. Removal on Tuesday, 16th May, to arrive at Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, at 11.50am for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon, Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6.

There will be a Mass for Felicity in the ‘Star of The Sea Church’, Bundoran, on Saturday 20th at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Clinical Research Trust c/o Dept. of Medical Oncology, St Vincent’s Dublin 4.

Aileen Beirne (née Brennan), Clooncunny, Strokestown, Co Roscommon



Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at St. Eithne's Rest Care, Tulsk, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, grandson Shane and sister Breda. Much loved mother of Marie (Bailey) and Padraig. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Tina, grandchildren, brothers Eugene (Strokestown), Sean (Lisgobbin), sisters Maureen (Murray, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) and Freda (Gavigan, Derrane), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, May 14th, from 4pm until 7pm followed by Removal to St. Catherine's Church, Killina, to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass Monday, May 15th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery.





