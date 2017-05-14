Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, May 14, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

John Heaney, Ardagh, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his son Sean and daughter Kitty, his daughter-in-law Mary, grandsons Gavin, Richard & David, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Fenagh New Cemetery.

Maureen Brolly - Kater, Greystones, Wicklow / Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Brolly - Kater (late of Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Grattan Park, Greystones, Co. Wicklow and Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) – May 11th 2017 (peacefully) surrounded by her family at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Maureen; dearly beloved daughter of the late Jeane and Daniel, much loved sister of Kathoyne, Peter, Michael, Patricia, Teresa, Janet and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Newtownmountkennedy) on Sunday from 11am with a gathering of family and friends for 5pm prayer service (all welcome). Removal on Monday morning to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Greystones arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Redford Cemete

Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin / Bundoran, Co Donegal

In the loving care of all of the medical staff at Saint Vincent’s Private Hospital. Beloved wife of Edmund Douglas, only daughter of Mai and the late Gerry Fox. Sadly missed by her brothers Paul and Michael; nieces and nephews, Emma, Rebecca and David and sister-in-law Joanne; her aunt and uncles, extended family, all her many friends, and Edmund’s sons, Donald and David.

House and funeral home private. Removal on Tuesday, 16th May, to arrive at Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, at 11.50am for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon, Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6.

There will be a Mass for Felicity in the ‘Star of The Sea Church’, Bundoran, on Saturday 20th at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Clinical Research Trust c/o Dept. of Medical Oncology, St Vincent’s Dublin 4.

Aileen Beirne (née Brennan), Clooncunny, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at St. Eithne's Rest Care, Tulsk, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, grandson Shane and sister Breda. Much loved mother of Marie (Bailey) and Padraig. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Tina, grandchildren, brothers Eugene (Strokestown), Sean (Lisgobbin), sisters Maureen (Murray, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) and Freda (Gavigan, Derrane), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, May 14th, from 4pm until 7pm followed by Removal to St. Catherine's Church, Killina, to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass Monday, May 15th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery.