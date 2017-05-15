Deaths in Leitrim, May 15, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Sister Veronica Farrell, Poor Clare Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Co Longford

Farrell, (Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim), Poor Clare Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Sr. Veronica, deeply regretted by her Community, Relatives and Friends. R.I.P. Internment on Tuesday, May 16 after Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

James P. Padraig (Pat) McCrann, Tully, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

James P. Padraig (Pat) McCrann, (Retired Garda Siochana), Tully, Jamestown died on Sunday May 14 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo (surrounded by his loving family), Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Gabrielle (nee Brennan), Newtowncashel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister Maura Mahon (Mohill), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nephews,cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home tomorrow this evening Monday 15 from 7-10pm and on Tuesday 16th from 3-5pm with removal afterwards to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday 17th at 12pm followed by Cremation at 3 o'clock at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Maureen Brolly - Kater, Greystones, Wicklow / Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Brolly - Kater late of Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Grattan Park, Greystones, Co. Wicklow and Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Removal this Monday morning to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Greystones arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Redford Cemete

Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin / Bundoran, Co Donegal

House and funeral home private. Removal on Tuesday, May 16 to arrive at Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, at 11.50am for Funeral Mass at 12noon, Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6. There will be a Mass for Felicity in the ‘Star of The Sea Church’, Bundoran, on Saturday, May 20 at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Clinical Research Trust c/o Dept. of Medical Oncology, St Vincent’s Dublin 4.

Aileen Beirne (née Brennan), Clooncunny, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at St. Eithne's Rest Care, Tulsk, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, grandson Shane and sister Breda. Much loved mother of Marie (Bailey) and Padraig. Funeral Mass today Monday, May 15, at 12 noon in St. Catherine's Church, Killin. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery.