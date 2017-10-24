Leitrim deaths - October 24, 2017 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Colm O'Rourke, London and Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Colm O'Rourke, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at his home at Muswell Hill, London. Beloved son of Frank and Laura, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, and cherished brother of Gerry, Enda, Ronan, Anton, Deirdre and Glenna. Sadly missed by his parents, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Thursday afternoon from 4pm to 6pm with Removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 6.45pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St. Vincent De Paul or the Sudan Appeal. Friends welcome to call to the family home at Lisnabrack on Thursday between 11am and 2pm.

Kathleen McGovern, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen McGovern, Dun na Bó, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, formerly Birmingham and Moher, Derradda, peacefully on Monday, 23rd October, 2017, at the Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her residence in Ballinamore until 4pm today Tuesday. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Tuesday evening arriving at 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Corraleehan.

Daniel (Dan) Keegan, Cloone, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Keegan of Cloone Road, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, on Saturday, 21st October, 2017, peacefully. Predeceased by his brothers Sean, Frank and Bartley and his sister Bridie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters Maisie Slevin (USA), Kathleen Reilly (Corrick, Aughnacliffe) and Sr. Rosemary (Franciscan Convent, Ballinasloe), sister-in-law Molly Keegan (Cloone), nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday, 24th October, 2017 from 4pm to 11pm with remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone on Wednesday, 25th October, 2017 for funeral mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards to Cloone new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cloone Defibrillator Group c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

T.P. Shanley, London and formerly Cloonturk, Dromod, Co. Leitrim

T.P. Shanley, Bromley, London and formerly from Cloonturk, Dromod, Co. Leitrim October 16th 2017 (peacefully) following a short illness at his home in Bromley. Sadly missed by his wife Tina, daughter Mary, granddaughter Florence, son in law Sean, brothers Seamus (Ballinamore) and Michael John (Cloonturk), sisters Mary Connolly (USA), Rosie Lyons (USA), Luana McDonagh (Dublin), and Patricia Creegan (London), brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, special friend Eileen his extended family and a large circle of friends. Funeral to take place in Bromley.

Margaret Taheny, Alderford, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon



Peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, Sligo. Reposing in St. John’s Hospital Chapel from 6.30pm to 8.30pm this evening. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday, to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyfarnon, for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Sooey. Family flowers only please. Donations to St. John’s Hospital Patients’ Comfort Fund.

May they all rest in peace.