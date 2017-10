The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Anne Fox, Slasgarrow, Garrison, Co Fermanagh. Peacefully at her residence. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11am in St Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon with interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

May she rest in peace.