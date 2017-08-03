Connacht Rugby announces new partnership with McDonogh Capital Investments

One of Ireland’s foremost private companies, the McDonogh Capital Investments name will appear on the sleeve of the province’s playing and training jerseys for the next two seasons as part of the new agreement.

McDonogh’s is a household name in Galway and actively support local sport, business and arts enterprises. Over the years the business has transformed into a successful investment and property company. The portfolio of McDonogh Capital Investments now extends to mainland Europe and beyond.

Head of Commercial and Marketing at Connacht Rugby, Brian Mahony, said: “We are delighted to welcome McDonogh Capital Investments to Connacht Rugby as partners. They are a very successful local business that are heavily involved in the local community in Galway. With the newly-expanded PRO14 Championship, a position on our playing and training jersey has become an even more valuable asset — we are confident that it will help McDonogh Capital Investments achieve some of their brand exposure goals.”

McDonogh Capital Investments CEO, Tom McDonogh, added: “McDonogh Capital Investments are extremely proud to have always maintained our roots here in the West of Ireland. Our primary focus has been on developments abroad over the last number of years but our partnership with Connacht Rugby, who are as ambitious as we are, is an important step as we become more active in the Irish market once again.

“This is the first of many exciting announcements we will be making as we unveil development plans for Ireland and, in particular, Galway.”