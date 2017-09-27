Carrick Rugby Club news

Registration for Carrick-on-Shannon Rugby Club Minis and Junior will take place in the Bush Hotel on Friday September 29, from 6-8. Please include a birth cert for all new members to the club to facilitate IRFU registration.

Carrick U15 Rugby squad made a great start to the League campaign when travelled to Clifden last Sunday to play Connemara All Blacks in their first competitive game of the 2017/2018 season.

From kick off, Kyle McCrann gathered the ball and ran through the entire Connemara pack touching down for a spectacular first try ably converted by Mark Lenehan.

Carrick continued in this vein with McCrann adding two more tries and a conversion to his personal tally.

Other players to cross the line with scores were Daniel Bosquette, Frank McDermott, Sean Rudden (2), Mark Lenehan, Niall Crowe and Cadell Beirne on his debut for Carrick.

In addition to Mark Lenehan's superlative goal kicking, converting all but one score, he was ably assisted by Michael McKiernan and Michael Farrell who converted three scores.

Overall, a superb team performance by all forwards and backs who played as one cohesive unit and got rewarded for same.

Carrick-on-Shannon RFC: Ryan Moffatt, Charles McDermott, Josh O’Brien, Leon O’Brien, Cian Connolly, Niall Crowe, Frank McDermott, Jack Flanagan Capt, Mark Lenehan, Michael Farrell, Daniel Bosquette, Kyle McCrann, Sam Rudden, Cadell Beirne, Michael McKiernan.