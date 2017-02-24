Gerard & Eanna star as club gears up for Connacht Indoors

No doubting the two stars of the week as Gerard O’Donnell & Eanna Madden both won medals at the Athletics Ireland Senior Indoors in Abbotstown. For full details, see report elsewhere on this page but well done to both on a fantastic indoor season.

Congrats also to Cathal McElgunn who set a new indoor personal best of 52.41 in Saturday’s 400m heats and he will be looking to go a bit faster at next weekend’s Connacht Indoors in Athlone.

This weekend is a big one for the club with almost 80 athletes in action, from age 10 & 11, so we will be looking for a lot of help from athletes & parents to ensure both days go smoothly.

In terms of transport, if parents intends travelling with their children to Athlone, please inform club officials immediately as there is huge pressure of space on the bus and we will need as many parents as possible to travel with their own children.

Competition starts at 10 am each morning so all athletes will need to be in Athlone IT by 9.15 am at the very latest. All athletes must wear a Club vest, club t-shirt or a royal blue or plain white t-shirt. No football jerseys of any kind will be permitted by organisers.

The buses will leave from Carrick Sports Complex on both mornings at 7.45 am sharp - please be on time. Each athlete must pay for their own events at €4 per event. There is a €5 charge for the bus.

The timetable and order of events for both days is available on the Athletics Ireland website under the fixture section.

Any queries, contact us through our Club Facebook page at Facebook.com/carrickonshannon.ac or via text message to Club Secretary John Connolly at 087-9446961.

U12 Boys: Alan Beirne, Cian Casey, Frank Cullen, Aaron Gardiner, Darragh Gardiner, Dara Holmes, Oliver Keaney, Diarmuid O’Connell, Brian Keaney, Zach Brennan

U12 Girls: Keelin Cronin, Faith Lynott, Jodie Fitzpatrick, Emily Reynolds, Ellen Keenehan, Sinikka McGlynn, Leah McCawley, Bronwyn Regan, Aoibhe Morahan, Aoibhinn O’Connor, Christine Earley, Rebecca Lee, Amy McManus

U13 Girls: Chloe Dunne, Micaela Dunne, Rachel O’Connor, Roisin Kelleher, Bronagh Brennan, Ellie O’Brien, Saoirse McGlynn, Allie Reynolds, Sarah McDermott

U13 Boys: Dhani Keane, Ben Finn, Daniel Martin, Liam Chandler, Gerard Murtagh

U14 Girls: Sophie McCabe, Helena Reynolds, Eleanor McDermott, Aoibhin O’Dowd, Fleur Burns

U14 Boys: Toyosi Fagbo, Cian Mollohan, Shane Finn, Ross Flanagan, Patrick Charles

U15 Girls: Aine McGwynne, Elsie Harman, Lauren Reynolds

U15 Boys: Daniel Bosquette, Oliver Charles, Jack Keenehan, Iarlaith O’Brien

U16 Girls: Alannah McGuinness, Laura Conlon, Seonna Devaney, Ailbhe Cryan

U16 Boys: Evan Corcoran, Eoghan Farrell, Oisin Kearney

U17 Girls: Clodagh Sheerin, Anna Corcoran

U17 Boys: Niall Sheerin, Fiachra Henry

U18 Girls: Shauna McCabe, Kasey Bruen

U18 Boys: Oisin Boland, John O’Beirne, Brian Holohan, Oisin O’Dowd

U19 Girls: Sibeal Reynolds

U19 Boys: Fiachra O’Dowd

Senior Men: Kyle McNabola, Callum Whelan, Fergal Guihen, Luke Mollahan, Eanna Madden, Cathal McElgunn, Gerard O’Donnell