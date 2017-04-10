Ladies Board appeal over Kiltubrid transfers

The Leitrim Ladies Gaelic Football Board are on a collision course with two of their county stars over proposed transfers.

Leitrim Senior team captain Michelle Guckian and her fellow County star Emma Guckian are at the centre of a row with the Leitrim Ladies Gaelic Football County Board over their proposed transfers from St. Mary’s to Kiltubrid Ladies.

The two Guckians are members of the St. Mary’s Ladies club but when the Carrick based team were unable to field a team at adult level over the past three years, both were granted permission to play with Kiltubrid and were an integral part of their Senior Championship triumphs over the past two years.

Emma Guckian had previously been a member of the Leitrim Gaels Ladies team but when they folded, she joined St. Mary’s.

However, with St. Mary’s now again fielding an adult team, in conjunction with Bornacoola, permission for the two Guckians to play with Kiltubrid was withdrawn leading to Michelle and Emma Guckian lodging transfer requests with the Leitrim Ladies Board.

Both had their requests turned down and subsequently appealed to the Connacht Ladies Council who then granted the transfer request of Michelle Guckian but turned down the appeal from Emma Guckian.

However, the Leitrim Ladies Board have lodged an appeal against the decision to grant Michelle Guckian’s transfer with National Appeals Committee of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association which, the Leitrim Observer understands, is due to be heard on Tuesday evening.

The Leitrim Observer understands that Emma Guckian’s transfer appeal was not upheld by the Connacht Ladies Board but she also has the opportunity to avail of a further appeal to the National Appeals Committee.

The row is sure to overshadow the preparations of the Leitrim Ladies team for the forthcoming Connacht Intermediate Championship.