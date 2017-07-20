Connacht Rugby and BLK launch new kit

Connacht Rugby, in partnership with BLK Sport, have unveiled their new home kit for the 2017/18 season.

To mark the launch, Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and captain John Muldoon will be meeting supporters at the Intersport Elverys Corbett Court Store in Galway city centre tomorrow (Friday, July 21) at 4.45pm.

The new home jersey and range is now available in Connacht Rugby’s main sponsor and official retail partner Intersport Elverys stores and online from www.Elverys.ie.

The BLK product range has been developed to fulfil the needs of the modern athlete and supporter, from technical training, match day equipment and apparel to a superior lifestyle and supporter range. The emphasis is on design excellence, performance, durability and innovation.

BLK, in its fifth year as Connacht Rugby’s official kit partner, worked closely with Connacht management on the new design to develop an all-green home kit.

The new Connacht home jersey is a strong blend of the traditional Connacht green with energetic green piping and cover stitching to bring a modern twist.

With a return to an entirely green jersey, the feature of unique shoulder detail and powerfully solid chest are amplified using a unique silicon gel logo application.

The jerseys are made with BLK’s exclusive Exotek fabric throughout the main body. Exotek was created exclusively by BLK to enhance athlete performance, while maximising player comfort and manoeuvrability.

Exotek is the strongest, lightest and most breathable and soft-to-touch fabric ever used by BLK with its four-way stretch properties setting it apart as a market leader. This is paired with the new BLK collar design, and an introduction of subtle Connacht branding at the bottom of the back of the jersey, finished with a contrast green hem bind.

Connacht Rugby Head of Commercial & Marketing Brian Mahony said “The new design will ensure that our players stand out on the pitch and we look forward to seeing our supporters create a sea of green at the Sportsground and away venues throughout next season.

“The Stronger In Green concept reflects our inclusive community and conveys our belief that we are stronger together. The province is much more than just the 15 players on the pitch, we represent our five counties, our 27 clubs, and our supporters in Connacht and beyond.”

Commenting on the new-look kit, Bruce Wood, Brand Manager at BLK Sport, said: “Green is a big part of Connacht rugby. From grassroots to green shirts, being green is a critical part of the ecology of the Connacht Rugby brand.”