Gaza kids enjoy day to remember in Manorhamilton
Manor Rangers officials are pictured making a presentation to members of the Al-Helal Football Academy from Gaza.
A group of 19 young footballers from Gaza, Palestine who are travelling around Ireland as part of a nine day trip enjoyed a day to remember in Manorhamilton yesterday.
The children from the Al-Helal Football Academy arrived in Ireland on Saturday and yesterday arrived in Manorhamilton where they took on Manor Rangers.
A large crowd was present to welcome the youngsters from Gaza in Manorhamilton yesterday.
Peileadóirí óga sacair as #Gaza ag imirt i gCluainín, Co Liatroma ! @RTENewsNow 17.00 @NuachtRTE 17.40 @NuachtTG4 7pm @GazaAI1 @rosnodaigh pic.twitter.com/ZUAArl3pXL— Ailbhe Ó Monacháin (@AilbheOM) August 1, 2017
The RTE cameras were also present to capture the excitement of the day.
Coverage of children from the Al-Helal football academy, from Gaza, on their visit to Leitrim.@GazaAI1 @Jamiecm81 pic.twitter.com/MGbZUzuVYB— Corey Whyte (@CoreyWhyte_) August 1, 2017
A privilege to have the fantastic kids from the Al-Helal Football Academy with us in #Leitrim #COYBFG #Gaza #Ireland pic.twitter.com/dLENGeAyT5— Jamie Murphy (@Jamiecm81) August 1, 2017
