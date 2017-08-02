Gaza kids enjoy day to remember in Manorhamilton

A group of 19 young footballers from Gaza, Palestine who are travelling around Ireland as part of a nine day trip enjoyed a day to remember in Manorhamilton yesterday.

The children from the Al-Helal Football Academy arrived in Ireland on Saturday and yesterday arrived in Manorhamilton where they took on Manor Rangers.

A large crowd was present to welcome the youngsters from Gaza in Manorhamilton yesterday.

The RTE cameras were also present to capture the excitement of the day.