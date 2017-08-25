Ryan Owen retains Ballinamore 10k title

Ryan Owen of North Leitrim AC won the Ballinamore Festival 10K Road race for the second successive year on Friday evening last.



His time of 33.57 was a big improvement on last year but well outside the 32.45 posted by club mate Liam Feely in 2014. Another former winner, Colin Griffin of the host club, took second position in 34.30 with North Leitrim‘s Gareth Gallagher third in 36.54.



Fourth, fifth and sixth prizes went to Jimmy Currid of North Sligo (38.27), David Ahern of Ballinamore (38.59) and Darren Aldridge of Corran ASC (39.06).



The first woman home was Joan Flynn of Mullingar Harriers in 39.31 with Michelle Lannon of Carrick AC second in 39.39 and Andrea Horgan of North Sligo AC third in 42.06.



The next three prizes were won by Ann Wynne of Carrick (43.59), Deirdre Martin of Carrick (44.08) and Maureen Getty of St Bridget’s (46.39).



Susanne O’Beirne of Mohill AC won the 5K race in 22.59 with Cliodhna Donaghy of Celtic DCH second in 23.01. Third place went to local runner and former club race walker Ciara O’Dowd in 23.51.



The Mens’ 5K saw a runaway victory for John Hutchinson of Grange Park, Dublin, in a time of 17.30. The runner up here was 2014 winner Conal Browne of St Malachy’s, Belfast, in 19.03. Third place in a time of 19.31 went to Adrian Gurn of Kiltoghert.



The winner of the women’s V2 Class was Carrigallen born and US based Eleanor Moore who as Eleanor Kenny represented Ballinamore AC with distinction a few decades ago.



While weather conditions were a little blustery during the race the rain which threatened an hour before the start mercifully held off and athletes took part in reasonably good conditions.



Almost 120 runners from ten counties took part in the two events which, thanks to the excellent work of all the various helpers and the support of the Festival Committee went off smoothly. The Club also acknowledges the Sponsorship from CARA pharmacy and prizes presented by Supervalu and Scollan Meats.

Results: 5K: U16 Boys: 1 Jim Molloy Corran AC; U16 Girls: 1 Sara O’Beirne Mohill.

10K: Over 40 Men: 1 Eamon McCarthy Aughacashel; Over 50 Men: 1 Daithi Murphy Carrick; Over 60 Men: 1 Tom Hunt/ Mayo Utd; Over 40 Women: 1 Ann Wynne Carrick; Over 50 Women: 1 Eleanor Moore USA; Men’s Team: 1 North Leitrim; Women’s Team: 1 Carrick

Here is the link to your 10k results . Just click on it.... https://t.co/GVHJRH9gxH — Ballinamore AC (@ballinamoreac) August 20, 2017

Coaching course for Ballinamore

Athletics Ireland North West Regional Development Officer Paul McKee has announced that he will hold an Athletics “Leader” Coaching Course in Ballinamore on Saturday October 14.



Those interested can contact Paul McKee at paulmckee@athleticsireland.ie or 085 8709703. They can also contact Ballinamore AC at ballinamorelass@gmail.com or 089 2129811 for further details.

Lough Key parkrun

This week 167 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 22 were first timers and 24 recorded new personal bests. Representatives of 10 different clubs took part.

Lough Key parkrun were delighted to welcome Jamie Killeen from Dublin's St. Anne's parkrun as guest Run Director. The event was made possible by 21 volunteers.



Members of Drumshanbo AC helped Club member Ann McMorrow and Marguerita Nally celebrate their completion of 50 parkruns.



Daniel Lowe of Crusaders AC was first in 18:12, Michael Corrigan second in 19:13 with Graham Allen of Carrick AC third in 19:29. Charlotte Letchford of South London Harriers, was first (14th overall) in 22:21 with Emer Carty of Carrick-on-Shannon AC second in 24:15 with Emer Sweeney third in 25:03.